Himachal CM directs Milk Producers' Federation to ensure better marketing, quality of products

Shimla, Nov 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presided over the review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd and directed officials to ensure better marketing and high quality of its products.

During the meeting, the CM said a milk processing centre will be established in Karcham or Tapri in Kinnaur district to make its products available to the army and local people.

He said the possibility of operating both milk processing plants located at Duttnagar of Shimla district on an outsource basis should be considered to ensure further increase in production.

Sukhu also directed officials to prepare a proposal to set up a new milk powder plant in the already existing milk processing plant in Mandi district.

He said the federation has recorded the highest increase in milk procurement during this financial year and 29 new bulk milk coolers have been installed.

"In two years, 222 automatic milk collection units have been installed in the state. Multi-level efforts have been made to increase the number of milk-producing co-operative societies with their number has increased to 716 as of now. The number of farmers selling milk to Milkfed has also increased significantly, now exceeding 40,000," said the CM. PTI COR TRB