Himachal CM launches 3 startup projects

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched three startup projects developed by a resident of Shimla.

These projects -- Shayata, Saffira and Fayan -- offer doorstep services like hair salon facility, e-payment and food and grocery delivery services.

Shayata offers doorstep services of stitching, hair salon facility and branded clothes, while Saffira boasts of home delivery of grocery articles within 30 minutes in Shimla city and other organic food items, and Fayan enables the e-payment facilities to pay water, electricity bills, a statement issued here said.

These projects are developed by 18-year-old Shayan Abdul Jishan of Shimla.

The chief minister said that it is a matter of happiness that youth of the state are coming forward to start their avocations thereby creating employment and self-employment opportunities for others.

He urged the youth of the state to emulate such ventures to earn their livelihood besides offering employment opportunities to others.

The state government has set up a Rs 680 crore fund under the startup scheme to encourage youth to engage themselves in their avocations, Sukhu said. PTI BPL SHW SGC MR