Himachal CM lays foundation stone of 1-MW green hydrogen project

Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for north India's first 1-MW green hydrogen plant at Dabhota in Himachal's Solan district and asked officials to complete the project within a year.

The project, being developed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) in collaboration with Oil India Limited, is set to be established at a cost of Rs 9.04 crore, said an official statement issued here.

He directed the officials to ensure the completion of the project within a year.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister reaffirmed Himachal Pradesh's commitment to becoming India's first green energy state by March 2026.

He emphasised that the Dabhota Green Hydrogen Plant marks a major milestone in the state's renewable energy journey.

"This initiative is a crucial step in the state's efforts to establish itself as a leader in renewable energy and sustainability," he said.

The state government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oil India Limited on April 26, 2023, focusing on the development of solar energy, green hydrogen, geothermal energy, and compressed biogas.

Following a detailed assessment, a 4,000-square-metre land parcel in Dabhota was selected for the plant.

The plant will utilise power from renewable sources to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, using an alkaline potassium hydroxide solution as an electrolyte. This method significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports a cleaner energy ecosystem, he added.

Sukhu said that with a production capacity of 423 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, the plant will require 13 litres of water per kilogram of hydrogen, sourced from underground reserves via tube wells.

The production process will consume approximately 52.01 units of electricity per kilogram of hydrogen. Annually, the plant is expected to generate 1,54,395 kilograms of green hydrogen. PTI BPL HVA