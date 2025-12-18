Himachal Deputy CM announces to release 3% arrears of HRTC employees by March

Shimla, Dec 18 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday said that 3 per cent arrears of HRTC employees would be given by March 31, 2026, in four instalments.

Presiding over the 162nd Board of Directors meeting of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) here, he also directed that pending medical bill reimbursement of six months be provided to the employees.

He also launched the HIM Bus portal to help people make HIM cards online, which are delivered by post later. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed by HRTC with Axis, UCO and Punjab National Bank for salary accounts, assuring additional financial benefits.

It was informed that there were 6000 Common Service Centres in the State as of now and ticket booking can also be done through them.

Apart from this, other issues basically pertaining to financial condition of the corporation, measures to expand services and various issues related to the employees were discussed in the meeting.

Agnihotri said that the government was committed to strengthening the HRTC by all means besides providing the best facilities to the passengers.

Earlier, he chaired 72nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Himachal Pradesh City Transport and Bus Stands Management and Development Authority (HPSCTBSMDA).

The minister also launched an 'Asset Management Application' for the Bus Stands Management and Development Authority which will help make the operation, maintenance and monitoring of bus stands and its assets more transparent and efficient.

It was informed in the meeting that 410 shops have been rented out at various bus stands across the state, generating a monthly income of Rs. 45 lakh.

The Board approved the construction of a shopping and parking complex at Theog market and a car parking facility along with a multipurpose hall at Mandi bus stand.

He issued strict directions to expedite the construction works of bus stands at Thunag, Darlaghat, Hamirpur, Baijnath, Bhoranj and Fatehpur. The minister also directed to expedite the tender process for new bus stands at Bilaspur, Mandi-Bharari, Baddi and Jaisinghpur, car parking and commercial complex in old bus stand Chamba be completed at the earliest in a time-bound manner. PTI/COR MR