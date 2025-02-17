Himachal govt did not send biogas plant proposal to Centre, says BJP MP

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) Criticising the Congress-led government of Himachal Pradesh, BJP member of parliament Suresh Kashyap on Monday said the state did not send any proposal for setting up a biogas plant even though the Centre has a scheme for providing financial assistance for such units.

The Union government has not received any proposal from Himachal Pradesh to set up a biogas plant under the waste-to-energy scheme, said Kashyap, MP from Shimla and former president of BJP's state unit.

"The state government in statements had said that proposal to set up a biogas plant has been sent to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy but it was revealed in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session of Parliament that no such proposal has been sent to the centre," the BJP leader said in a statement issued here.

He said that the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik told the Rajya Sabha that the ministry has not received any such proposal from Himachal Pradesh.

Nayak had informed the parliament that under the waste-to-energy scheme, a central financial assistance of Rs 4 crore is given for setting up a new plant of 4,800 kg per day capacity for biogas production, whereas Rs 3 crore is given for the production of 4,800 kg per day of biogas at an already operational plant, the statement said.

Kashyap further said that the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to take Himachal Pradesh forward, but the state government does not have the will to work. Due to this reason, many developmental works in Himachal are not able to gain positive momentum.

How the Centre would sanction funds when Detailed Project reports (DPR) are not submitted by the state, he wondered.

If anyone is responsible for such mismanagement then it is the present Congress government, he said and added that contractors are not being paid for the work done by them and development has come to a standstill. PTI BPL HVA