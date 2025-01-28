Himachal govt forms carbon credit panel to explore additional revenue stream

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a Carbon Credit Committee to explore various aspects of the carbon market and generate additional revenue for the state.

The ten-member committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, will study the existing International and domestic carbon market in order to develop sector specific study for the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initiative seeks to enhance the capacity of the state government in identifying, developing and implementing carbon credit projects, he said and added that the committee will also work to identify the potential carbon credit projects in collaboration with various government departments.

Sukhu said that the committee would also provide recommendations for re-aligning the new and existing schemes and programmes to maximize the benefits of carbon credits besides studying best practices and the successful projects implemented in India across other states to analyze their strategies.

Additionally, it will assist in framing a state climate policy and related frameworks for carbon credits. The Departments would be guided in formulating projects to secure carbon credits, while the committee will help to develop procedures for engaging project developers, consultants, buyers, traders, the statement added.

Furthermore, it would also arrange regular interaction with administrators of Indian Carbon Market and other International carbon standards. PTI BPL BAL BAL