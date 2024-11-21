Himachal govt grants licence to HPMC to set up winery at Parala of Theog

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government had granted licence to Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to establish a winery at Parala in Theog subdivision of Shimla district at an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

The winery is expected to boost the state's horticulture sector while opening up new employment opportunities for local residents, he said, adding that the initiative would significantly benefit the fruit growers of the state by providing them with better and more remunerative prices for their produce, particularly apples, peaches and plums.

In a statement issued here, he said "the winery at Parala represents a major step forward in value addition to horticultural produce, ensuring not only economic empowerment of the growers but also enhancing the state's reputation as a hub for quality fruit-based products".

Apart from boosting revenue, the winery is expected to create direct and indirect job opportunities in production, processing, marketing and allied industries.

"The state government remains focused on initiatives that enhance the income of farmers and horticulturists, enabling sustainable growth and development in rural areas of the state," he added. PTI BPL TRB