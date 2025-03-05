Himachal govt inks pact for Rs 1,400-cr API, green hydrogen, ethanol facility

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed an agreement with Spray Engineering Devices Limited to set up a facility worth Rs 1,400 crore to produce API (active pharmaceutical ingredients), green hydrogen and ethanol.

The integrated manufacturing facility, to come up in Solan district, would offer employment to 1,000 youth, according to an official statement.

A Memorandum of Commitment (MoC) was signed here in the presence of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu between state government and Spray Engineering Devices Limited, Chandigarh to set up India's first integrated manufacturing facility of API, green hydrogen and 2G ethanol BBN with a cost of Rs 1,400 crore, the statement said.

The MoC was signed between Director Industries Yunus and Spray Engineering Devices Managing Director Vivek Verma, it said.

The project would require 30 MW green hydrogen in the first phase and in the coming time it would have a requirement of 50 MW green hydrogen.

The chief minister said his government is committed to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state of the country by March 2026 and has launched various initiatives in this direction.

He further said the state is setting up 1 MW green hydrogen plant in collaboration with Oil India Limited at Nalagarh in Solan district.

He said that the state is set to become pioneering state in the country in the field of green energy sector. He directed the concerned company to complete the project within a period of one year. PTI CORR HVA