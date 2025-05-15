Himachal govt launches special drive to register naturally grown crops

Shimla, May 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has launched a one-month special drive to register farmers engaged in natural farming with an aim to encourage natural farming and boost income of farmers.

The special drive to register farmers growing natural crops started on Thursday and will conclude on June 15.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the agriculture department to conduct registration in each assembly constituency on a mission mode to ensure maximum participation, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Camps will be organised by the agriculture department for farmers interested in getting them registered and block-level officers have been directed to assist the farmers and address their queries, the spokesperson said, adding that the chief minister has announced attractive minimum support price (MSP) for naturally grown wheat, maize, raw turmeric, and barley.

The state government has increased the MSP for naturally grown wheat from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kilogram and maize from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg and announced Rs 90 per kg for naturally grown raw turmeric and Rs 60 per kg for barley grown in Pangi block of Chamba district, he said.

Meanwhile, purchase of wheat and turmeric produced from natural farming started all across the state on Thursday. PTI BPL TRB