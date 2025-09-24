Himachal govt mulls development of 300-acre industrial belt in Nalagarh

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is considering the development of a 300-acre land with all modern infrastructure to facilitate setting up of industries in the state, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said on Wednesday.

Modern infrastructure, including reliable power supply, efficient water management systems and high-speed connectivity to facilitate a seamless setup for industries would be developed in 300 acres in the Gheer Industrial Area of Nalagarh in Himachal's Solan district, Chauhan said.

Chairing, a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, constituted to formulate a strategic framework for the gainful utilisation of a 300-acre land in the Gheer Industrial Area here, the minister said that the project is expected to give a significant thrust to the state's economy and generate employment.

During the meeting, the committee conducted a detailed review of various development models and the associated financial and operational modalities and the minister emphasised the state government's commitment to accelerating industrial growth and creating employment opportunities for the youth, a statement issued here said.

After a detailed discussion, the committee decided that a final cost benefit analysis will be prepared before taking any decision on it and the same may be put up before the next meeting, the statement added. PTI BPL HVA