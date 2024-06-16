Himachal govt releases Rs 153 cr under market intervention scheme for apple growers, says chief minister

Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government has released Rs 153 crore under the market intervention scheme (MIS) to clear the liabilities of apple growers.

The amount also includes the hefty burden of Rs 90 crore left by the previous government, the chief minister said during his visit to Narkanda in Shimla district.

He said that the previous government had halted subsidies on apple pesticides, fertilizers and other products important for carrying out agriculture and horticulture works. But the present government "reinstated the subsidy immediately, ensuring both reach and availability of quality products to farmers".

"The state government has made a historic increase of Rs 1.50 per kg in the support price of culled apples, raising the support price to Rs 12 per kg.

"Last year, the government ensured the sale and purchase of apples was mandatorily done on per kilogram basis. This year, in yet another historical step in favour of horticulturists, the universal carton system has been implemented," he added.

Sukhu further said that the state government was exploring the possibility of installing a ropeway from Narkanda to Hatu Temple and also plans to widen the Hatu Mandir road.

"There is an immense potential for development of tourism in the Upper Shimla region and the government was making every possible effort to promote tourism activities. Our government has allocated Rs 5 crore for setting up an ice skating rink at Narkanda. A multipurpose sports hall will also be constructed here," he added.

According to the chief minister, efforts are also on to upgrade the Dhalli-Narkanda road to a four-lane highway, with provision of tunnels to improve accessibility for the commuters.

"A discussion will be held shortly with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the implementation of this project," Sukhu said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said, the government has transferred Rs 4,500 each to bank accounts of 173 beneficiary women in the Narkanda area as three months pension under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi scheme.

He said the amount includes arrears for the last two months.

A total of Rs 1.15 crore has already been disbursed to 2,569 women in Shimla under the scheme, he added. PTI CORR HVA