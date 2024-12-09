Himachal govt seeks funds for irrigation, water supply projects

Shimla/New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Delhi on Monday and sought urgent release of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Advertisment

He informed Patil that despite Rs 916.53 crore being allocated by the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the current fiscal, only Rs 137.48 crore had been released to the state government till date.

This, he said, resulted in hampering the progress of ongoing works, according to a statement issued in Shimla.

Agnihotri, who oversees the Jal Shakti department, sought that the first two tranches of the first installment of the Jal Jeevan Mission be released to ensure completion of the ongoing works.

Advertisment

Patil assured Agnihotri that he was aware of the situation and the funds would be released shortly, the statement added.

Agnihotri also stressed during the meeting that the state government was making all-out efforts to provide improved irrigation facilities to the people of Himachal Pradesh and exhorted the Union minister for liberal grants.

He discussed with Patil a matter regarding permission to execute 67 winter waters supply schemes, estimated to cost Rs 517.16 crore.

Advertisment

The deputy chief minister requested the Union minister to approve these schemes to ensure regular water supply in the state's tribal areas.

Agnihotri thanked Patil for the inclusion of the Phina Singh medium irrigation project for funding under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and requested that funds to the tune of Rs 135 crore be released this fiscal for its expedited execution.

Approval for two more irrigation projects -- Beet Area and Kuthlehar -- worth Rs 120.79 crore was requested and Patil said the sanction letters would be issued shortly and the funds allocated in due course.

Advertisment

Agnihotri also sought approval for five sewerage projects under the Namami Gange. PTI BPL SZM SZM