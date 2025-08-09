Himachal govt seeks separate e-way bill to track narcotic substances under GST

Shimla, Aug 9 (PTI) In a move to curb the growing menace of drug abuse and prevent the diversion of narcotic substances from pharma companies, the Himachal Pradesh government has formally approached the GST Council, seeking the introduction of a dedicated e-way bill mechanism specifically for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

With this step, the government aims to enable real-time monitoring of their movement across the supply chain, thereby tightening control at every stage.

A state government spokesperson on Saturday said a committee was being constituted under the chairmanship of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to oversee operations of licensed pharmaceutical companies dealing in narcotic formulations.

"This committee will include officers from the excise department, Police and Drug Control Authority and would be tasked with ensuring compliance with regulatory norms and preventing misuse of narcotic substances" he said.

"In addition, the Department of State Taxes and Excise has imposed quantity restrictions on the handling of narcotic drugs by license holders. This measure is intended to minimise the risk of excess stock being diverted for illegal use" he said.

The spokesperson further added that the government was currently revising the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Rules, 1989 and updating the Integrated Drug Prevention Policy, aiming to strengthen the overall legal and administrative framework for drug control in the state.

"In line with its commitment to grassroots-level enforcement and public awareness, the government has also constituted district-level committees under the chairmanship of the respective deputy commissioners. These committees will ensure effective implementation of laws, facilitate inter-departmental coordination, and organize awareness campaigns, particularly targeting the youth" he said. PTI COR TRB