Himachal govt signs agreement with Geotropy India to harness green energy sources

Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday signed an agreement with Geotropy India in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to achieve the goal of making the state a green energy hub.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Ambassador of Iceland to India Benedikt Hoskuldsson were also present on the occasion.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Chief Engineer, Directorate of Energy, DP Gupta, on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh government and Chairperson of Iceland-based GEOTROPY ehf., Tomos Otto Hansson.

Reaffirming the state government's strong commitment to sustainable energy, Sukhu said the government is actively working to harness green energy sources in Himachal Pradesh. Geothermal energy is one such clean and environmentally friendly option.

The state has significant geothermal potential, which must be utilised to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, he added.

He further highlighted that one of the major advantages of geothermal energy is its round-the-clock availability.

The chief minister directed the company to begin exploration work immediately so that the geothermal potential of the state can be harnessed at the earliest.

He further clarified that this exploration will not place any financial burden on the state government.