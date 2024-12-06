Himachal govt to launch 'Himbhog' maize flour produced through natural farming

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government would soon introduce maize flour produced through natural farming under the brand name 'Himbhog', Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

He said that more than 4,000 quintals of maize have been procured from 1,506 farmer families practicing natural farming across the state, barring the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.

The highest procurement was done from Solan district (1,140 quintals) followed by Chamba (810 quintals) and Mandi (650 quintals), he said.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in country to offer the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) at Rs 40 per kg on wheat and Rs 30 a kg on maize produced through natural farming.

The government is promoting natural farming across 35,000 hectares of land, benefiting 1.98 lakh farmers. Also, free certification has been provided to over 1.5 lakh farmers, he added The chief minister further said that the state government has strengthened the infrastructure at 10 mandis to facilitate the marketing of natural farming produce.

He said about 90 per cent of the state's population resides in villages and to strengthen the rural economy, the government is introducing several initiatives including direct monetary support to farmers. PTI BPL HVA