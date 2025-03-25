Himachal govt to take back hydel projects not accepting its conditions

Shimla, Mar 25 (PTI) Hydropower projects would be taken back if the NHPC does not accept the conditions of the state government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the house on Tuesday. The chief minister stated that the previous state governments had given hydel projects to NHPC (National Hydro Power Corporation) at 12 percent royalty for indefinite period, which is wrong.

"We have clearly told the Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal that as per the government policy the royalty is paid at 12, 18 and 30 per cent and the project would be returned to the government after 40 years", he said in reply to a question of Neeraj Nayyar (Congress).

Sukhu said that thousands of Bighas of surplus lands are with the hydro power projects including the NHPC and BBMB and the government is fighting for it.

It is a long battle and the government has held talks on the issue with the Managing Director of NHPC, many a time, Sukhu said, adding that 40-year lease of Baira Siul was over but the previous government extended it by 20 years.

Sukhu said that the displaced families should get priority in jobs in these projects and the memorandum of understanding (MOU)s signed with NHPC would be reviewed.