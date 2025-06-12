Himachal govt will soon declare support price for potato: CM

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) The support price for potatoes would be declared soon to strengthen the economy of the farmers, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, while chairing the state-level Multi-Stakeholder Consultative conference here on Thursday.

The state government is constantly striving to strengthen the rural economy, and a potato processing plant would be set up in Una district at a cost of about Rs 20 crore, he said in the conference organised by Himachal Pradesh Revitalizing Rainfed Agriculture Network.

The state government was promoting green energy and natural farming in a big way. The minimum support price has been fixed for crops produced from natural farming, and it would be further increased in the coming time, a statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Highlighting the importance of natural farming, he said many new schemes would be implemented in the coming year to boost the rural economy.

The chief minister said after the northeastern states, the highest increase in cancer cases had been witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, and efforts were on to find out the root cause and change in food habits could also be a reason for the rise in such cases.

He said 80 per cent of the state's population depends on agriculture for livelihood. Agriculture is the backbone of Himachal's economy and contributes about 14 per cent to the state's gross domestic product (GDP).

He also expressed concern over the changing pattern of weather, which was adversely affecting the agriculture sector. These challenges could be faced effectively by taking steps like climate-tolerant agriculture, promotion of pulses, extensive animal husbandry, more use of traditional seeds, and laying emphasis on water security and soil conservation.

The traditional seeds and crops grown through natural farming were rich in nutrition and required less water. "We need to reuse such traditional crops and these had to be further improved through research to ensure nutritious food and a clean environment for future generations", he asserted.

He also released a book based on the experiences of natural farming on this occasion. He praised the farmers engaged in natural farming and also detailed the efforts being made by the state government in promoting this system of agriculture.

Padma Shri recipient Nek Ram Sharma discussed the importance of millets, along with the conservation of water, forest and land.