Himachal Guv inaugurates Audit Week 2025

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday inaugurated Audit Week 2025 and said the credibility of governance rests significantly on the diligence and impartiality of accounting and audit professionals.

The event to launch the Audit Week 2025 was organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) of India with the theme "A Collaborative Commitment Towards Good Governance and Financial Prudence". Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that their vigilance transforms policies into results, ultimately benefiting the citizens who place trust in the state through their tax contributions.

While congratulating officers and staff of the Indian Audit & Accounts department, the governor described the institution of the C&AG as an indispensable pillar of democracy, upholding principles of accountability, transparency, and good governance. He said the institution ensures that public resources are not merely spent lawfully, but also directed toward public welfare. This, he noted, reinforces the foundation of trust between the state and its citizens.

He stressed that Audit Week serves not merely as a formal event, but as a moment of introspection on constitutional responsibilities.

The governor said that the C&AG acts as a watchdog of financial accountability, ensuring honesty, transparency and public interest in every expenditure of public funds. The technical sessions, deliberations, and formal events under the Audit Week, he said, provide a review of past efforts and a pathway to strengthen audit methodologies for the future.

Appreciating the department's contribution towards financial transparency in Himachal Pradesh, the governor said careful documentation, fact-based reports, and informed recommendations support better decision-making and facilitate good governance.

In a mountainous state like Himachal, where infrastructure, remote service delivery, environmental risks, and natural disasters pose complex challenges, audit interventions become even more crucial to ensure tangible delivery of public schemes and projects at the grassroots level, he added.

He expressed satisfaction that the audit offices in Himachal have adopted digital workflows, hybrid audit models, and data analytics to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and transparency.

Shukla said that audit excellence depends on the competency of its officers, and it is a matter of pride that such a premier national training academy is located in Shimla.

He commended the sincerity and neutrality of the audit personnel, asserting that their integrity and dedication strengthen democracy and urged them to continue serving the state and the nation with the same commitment.

Director General of the National Academy of Audit & Accounts S Alok detailed the activities planned during Audit Week.

He said that interactive sessions are designed to ensure that audit findings and recommendations are practical, actionable, and well-understood.