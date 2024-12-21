Himachal invokes Kyoto protocol to demand GST compensation from Centre

Shimla, Dec 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday urged the Centre to make some arrangement for hilly states in lieu of the revenue loss due to GST implementation and sought compensation on the pattern of the Kyoto protocol.

The Kyoto protocol, a global agreement signed in the Japanese city in 1997 with an aim to reduce carbon emissions, seeks to reward developing nations for adopting climate-friendly measures while prompting developed nations to cut greenhouse gas emission to a targeted level every year.

The state's Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani invoked the 'Kyoto protocol' and raised the issue of compensation, an official statement issued here said.

Speaking at the 55th meeting of the GST Council held under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Dharmani took up the issue of GST compensation and urged introducing some arrangements so that hilly states like Himachal could be compensated for loss of revenue due to GST implementation.

Dharmani who led the state's delegation in the meeting also took up the issue of Rs 200 crore demand notices issued by CGST authorities to toll lessees of Himachal Pradesh.

He emphasised that the Central GST department's notices need to be annulled in view of the law position and requested to further clarify the issue, according to the statement.

Dharmani also advocated for exempting individual health and term insurance policies especially for women, children and senior citizens from GST levy.

He also pitched for exempting GST on research and development expenses by public as well as private entrepreneurs for initial ten to fifteen years.

He advocated for establishing satellite towns in the state by introducing new provisions under Forest Conservation Act, and said the only way to establish such towns is by diverting forest land.

The minister also stressed on the need to provide funds for sewerage treatment facilities in rural areas and urged the Union finance minister to increase customs duty from 50 to 100 per cent on import of apples so as to protect the interest of apple growers. PTI BPL HVA