Himachal IVF lab fast-tracks genetic gains in Jersey cattle

Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) In a path-breaking feat set to revolutionise livestock development in Himachal Pradesh, a state IVF laboratory in Palampur has successfully demonstrated rapid genetic advancement in Jersey cattle through advanced reproductive biotechnology.

The State IVF Laboratory at Banuri in Palampur of Kangra district successfully used Advanced Reproductive Technology for Genetic Excellence, a statement issued here said.

The IVF process involved ultrasound-guided collection of oocytes from high genetic merit MSP (Minimum Standard Protocol) donor Jersey cows. When matured, these were fertilised in vitro using semen from genetically superior bulls, cultured into embryos under controlled laboratory conditions and subsequently transferred into healthy surrogate cows.

The progenies born through this technology retain the superior genetic potential of the elite donor cow, enabling rapid multiplication of valuable germplasm. IVF technology played a transformative role in the rapid multiplication of elite dairy genetics.

IVF technology helped in conservation and propagation of superior breeds, accelerated genetic gain, enhanced milk productivity and enhanced income for livestock farmers, said Dr Ajay Choudhary, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Palampur.

Since its inauguration in January 2025, the IVF Lab, Palampur has successfully transferred (surrogated) around 45 Jersey and Jersey crossbred embryos in animals at their doorsteps, besides achieving ten confirmed pregnancies in field animals (six confirmed pregnancies in farm animals with Jersey embryos and two confirmed pregnancies in farm animals with Jersey crossbred embryos), Chaudhary informed.

A major milestone was achieved with the birth of three high genetic merit calves from a single elite Jersey cow within one year through IVF and surrogacy. The first Jersey MSP male calf was born at Rajpur in the farm of Dr. Rajiv Phull.

A female calf from the same donor cow was born at the Jersey Cattle Breeding Farm (JCBF), Palampur and another male calf was born to a surrogate cow belonging to Sardar Singh at Kandbari.

This remarkable achievement demonstrates how IVF technology enables multiple offspring from a single elite cow in a short time span, accelerating genetic improvement. Notably, the original donor cow is currently pregnant with semen from a superior bull, further strengthening the genetic base.

To strengthen the PT Jersey Project, male progenies born in the field will be bought back after disease testing and completion of codal formalities. The bulls will then be supplied to the PT Jersey Project and Sperm Station, Palampur.

They will undergo quarantine at the Sperm Station and later be shifted to the upcoming Calf Rearing Centre at Kandbari. The female progenies born in the field will be inducted into Jersey Cattle Breeding Farm (JCBF) Palampur for further breed development.

The developed breed of cows is expected to produce more than 30 litres of milk per day, contributing significantly to dairy productivity in the state. PTI BPL MR