Himachal leads in natural farming with record MSP for wheat and maize: Agriculture minister

Dharamshala, Dec 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has become a pioneer in offering the highest minimum support price for wheat and maize produced through natural farming methods, state agriculture minister Chander Kumar said on Sunday.

Advertisment

While addressing reporters here, Kumar said as part of the government's guarantee, natural farming wheat is being purchased at Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg, benefiting 1,506 farmer families, with over 4,000 quintals of maize already procured.

Highlighting the progress, Kumar stated that natural farming is practised on 35,000 hectares, involving 1.98 lakh farmers.

"To support them, over 1.5 lakh farmers have received free certification, and 36,000 more are being linked to natural farming initiatives this year. Infrastructure upgrades in 10 agricultural mandis are underway to streamline the sale of natural farming produce," said the minister.

Advertisment

"Under the third phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Yojana, worth Rs 680 crore, the government aims to link agriculture with employment opportunities. The state also plans to launch a natural farming maize flour brand, Himbhog, soon. In addition, cow milk is being purchased at Rs 45 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 55 per litre to support dairy farmers" he said.

The minister also expressed concerns over the pending disaster relief of Rs 9,000 crore from the central government.

Criticizing the BJP for attempting to destabilize the state's Congress government, he commended the people for thwarting such efforts. Kumar reiterated the state's commitment to farmers and rural development, emphasizing that Himachal Pradesh is setting a benchmark in sustainable agriculture and farmer welfare. PTI COR MR