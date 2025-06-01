Himachal Pradesh govt to develop 77 new eco-tourism sites

Shimla, Jun 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will develop as many as 77 eco-tourism sites in different forest circles across the state under the Eco Tourism Policy-2024 in the next five years, an official said here on Sunday.

Eco-tourism means travelling to natural places without harming the environment.

The new eco-tourism policy 2024 has been specially made to support this idea, keeping both tourism and nature safe. The goal is to attract tourists in a way that protects nature, creates local jobs, and helps the economy grow in a clean and sustainable manner, a statement issued here said.

With its snow-covered mountains, thick forests, clean rivers and rich wildlife, Himachal Pradesh has always been a favourite place for nature lovers. Now, the new eco-tourism policy aims to use this natural beauty in a responsible way.

Under this policy, 77 eco-tourism sites are being developed in different parts of the state, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Rampur, Solan, Nahan, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Nurpur and Reckong Peo.

Out of these, eco-tourism operators have already been selected for Potter Hill and Shoghi in Shimla, Solang Nallah in Kullu and Kasol in Parvati Valley. The rest of the sites are being developed in phases, the spokesperson added.

Visitors will be able to enjoy eco-friendly activities like trekking, bird watching, forest camping, jungle walks, homestays and nature interpretation trails.

An important part of this eco-tourism push is involving the local people and eco-tourism committees have been formed in each forest circle to take care of these projects.

Local youth are being trained as nature guides and workers. So far, more than 70 guides and 135 Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs) have been trained by Himachal Pradesh Ecotourism Society (HPECOSOC).

To make travel and bookings easier for tourists, the government has made eco-tourism services available online. Over 100 forest rest houses and camping sites can now be booked through the HPECOSOC website.

A trekking management system has also been introduced. More than 245 trekking routes have been marked and listed based on difficulty levels. A mobile app is also being made to guide tourists better.

In 2024, more than 181.24 lakh tourists visited Himachal Pradesh, including 82,000 foreign visitors This was a rise of 13.24 per cent compared to the previous year.

Since tourism contributes 7.78 per cent to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), this new policy is expected to further strengthen the state's economy, the statement added. PTI BPL DRR