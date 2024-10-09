Himachal Pradesh govt to emulate skill development initiatives of Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is actively exploring the adoption of several skill development programmes and initiatives from Karnataka.

During a meeting at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh’s minister for town planning, housing, and technical education, Rajesh Kumar Dharmani, lauded Karnataka’s efforts to enhance employability skills.

He evinced keen interest in implementing similar strategies in his home state after discussions with his counterpart Sharan Prakash Patil, the latter's office said in a statement.

Dharmani, who visited Karnataka to study its skill development initiatives, was particularly impressed by the International Migration Centre-Karnataka (IMC-K). The centre has facilitated the employment of skilled workers—such as drivers, nurses, fitters, and technicians—in countries like the UAE, various European nations, and Japan, it said.

“Karnataka has successfully placed skilled workers in international markets by focusing on employability skills. I am eager to adopt several of these programmes in Himachal Pradesh.

Karnataka, with its leadership in technology and as the hub of numerous IT companies, offers invaluable long-term insights,” Dharmani said.

Patil, who hosted the Himachal delegation, assured that Karnataka would share knowledge and upskilling programmes to support the development of Himachal Pradesh. PTI KSU ROH