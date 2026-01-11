Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board earnings hit record of Rs 300 cr in this fiscal so far

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has registered a record profit of Rs 300 crore till December 31, 2025, as a result of the sale of power, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

In contrast, HPSEBL earned a profit of Rs 206 crore during the April-December period of the previous financial year.

The chief minister said that the increase in earnings was possible due to 'Vayavastha Parivartan' and smart policies undertaken by his government.

"To modernise and equip the state's electric power system, the government introduced the 'Himachal Pradesh Electricity Grid Code' to align the state's operations with national standards, enhancing grid security, transmission and reliability," he said.

The chief minister also said that 1.5 lakh smart meters are being installed in Shimla and Dharamshala to enable real-time consumption monitoring via mobile apps and help people know their daily consumption.

Sukhu said that the state government has approved the engagement of over 2,100 youth on the board. This includes 1,602 'Bijli Upbhogta Mitras' and 500 'T-Mates' to address long-standing vacancies.

"These recruitments aim to improve ground-level operations, expedite the repair of damaged infrastructure and ensure swift restoration of power during natural disasters," he added.

Strengthening the workforce, he said, will benefit consumers as workers play a pivotal role in repairing damaged infrastructure and restoring electricity during disasters and emergencies, besides ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.

He said that the government has taken several initiatives to ensure reliable power for the residents of tribal areas.

To strengthen the power supply in Killar Valley, the government is working on projects worth Rs 62 crore. Also, Rs 5 crore is being spent on laying an 11-KV line from Tindi to Shaur and another Rs 45.50 crore for laying a 33-KV line from Thirot to Killar.

Besides, 148 households in remote Kaza have been provided with solar off-grid plants of 1 kW each, viz. 57 households in Mud, 34 in Langza, 35 in Hikkim and 22 households in Kaumik, the chief minister said.

"To ensure quality power supply for consumers, the necessary infrastructure will be developed in a phased manner. Starting with this initiative, six 33KVA/11KVA substations will be constructed in Kangra district in the upcoming financial year, located in Ganog in Nurpur, Karla Kotla in Dehra, Majheen in Jwalamukhi, Moki in Indora, Samloti in Nagrota Bagwan and Ther in Jwalamukhi," he said. PTI CORR HVA