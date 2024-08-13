Himachal Pradesh to give separate trademark to natural farming products

Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Agricultural products grown through natural farming would be branded and marketed under distinct trademark to ensure better prices to farmers, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

While reviewing various schemes of the agriculture department, the chief minister emphasized on expanding natural farming in the state and asked officials to evolve a comprehensive system for certification, packaging and marketing of natural farming products.

He said that a special laboratory would also be set up in the state for soil testing and to certify the produces.

He expressed concern over the rising cases of cancer in the state and urged the farmers to adopt chemical-free farming.

The chief minister also directed the officers to rationalise the agriculture department and assured the vacant posts would be filled.

He said that 70 per cent of the population was associated with the agriculture sector and therefore, the state government has laid a special focus on enhancing the income of the people living in rural areas.

"In future agriculture department, Jal Shakti Vibhag in collaboration with JICA and SHIVA projects will implement integrated irrigation schemes to maximize the benefits to the farmers and make these schemes viable," Sukhu said.

He said that the government would ensure adequate funds for remodelling and repair of the traditional kuhals.

He also asked the concerned officials to set up cold stores according to the requirements and specific crop production needs in the respective district.

"Silos would be set up for the storage of wheat and maize under JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency)," he added.

The chief minister also stressed on the need for integrating natural farming, animal rearing, fisheries and bee keeping.

He reviewed the functioning of JICA and milk producers' cooperative Milkfed and asked the two agencies to digitize their working. PTI COR HVA