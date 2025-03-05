Himachal Pradesh's CM invites UAE firms to invest in key sectors

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has invited the UAE to invest in key sectors, including tourism and hospitality and green energy in the state, a statement said on Wednesday.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in India met the Chief Minister and discussed potential investment opportunities in the state. During the meeting, CM Sukhu invited the UAE to invest in key sectors including Tourism and Hospitality, Green Energy, Dairy, Food Processing and Data Storage.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh offers unique investment opportunities as it has breathtaking landscapes including vast snow-bound areas, hills and water bodies.

"To enhance tourism infrastructure, the State Government is developing multiple ropeways, expanding Kangra Airport, constructing new four lanes and heliports to improve connectivity to the visitors which would make Himachal a favourite destination for investment" he said.

Ambassador UAE evinced keen interest to invest in the tourism sector particularly adventure sports and skiing. He said that UAE has already identified potential locations for investment in the State and welcomed suggestions from the State Government for additional sites.

The chief minister also said that Himachal Pradesh is on track to become a green energy state by next year.

"Over the last two years, the present state government has taken significant steps to protect the environment of the state and harness the green energy. These initiatives include setting up of new solar power projects, developing six green corridors and converting the entire State owned diesel buses to e-buses in a phased manner" said the CM.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has 25 per cent of the hydro power generation potential of the country and has tremendous opportunities to invest in green energy including solar energy and pump storage projects.

The UAE Ambassador said that his country is already involved in the green energy sector in India and expressed interest in collaborating with the Himachal Pradesh Government on green energy projects. PTI/COR MR