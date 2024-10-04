Himachal secures Rs 294 crore for key road projects under CRIF: PWD minister

Shimla, Oct 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday said the state government's persistent efforts have resulted in the approval of road projects worth Rs 293.36 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for 2024-25.

In a statement issued here, he said the sanctioned projects include five road and bridge works to improve connectivity and infrastructure in various parts of the state.

The minister said the PWD department has been consistently advocating for these projects and engaging with the central government to meet the state's infrastructure requirements and secured funding for key projects across Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts.

He said that the approved works include Rs 54.87 crore for the upgradation of the 52 km Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nanakhari-Khamadi road in Shimla, Rs 41.10 crore for the 20 km Sujanpur Tihra-Sandhol road in Hamirpur and Rs 79.25 crore for the 37 km Navgaon-Beri road in Hamirpur.

Other works include Rs 86.34 crore for the construction of an 828-metre high-level bridge on Gaj Khad in Kangra and Rs 31.80 crore for the upgradation of the 9.6 km Bakhrot-Karsog-Sanarli-Sainj road in Mandi.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to improving infrastructure in the state and said that these projects would not only enhance road conditions but also promote economic growth and improve the quality of life for the residents of these regions. PTI BPL BAL BAL