Himachal to be a frontrunner in reducing fossil fuels: CM

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that 19 electric vehicles launched by the transport department have proven to be game changer for environment and cost savings of Rs 28 lakh in one year.

Advertisment

The state transport department was the first in the country to adopt e-vehicles, marking a successful milestone in our commitment to environmental sustainability, Sukhu was quoted as saying in a statement.

The launch of 19 electric vehicles in the Transport Department has proven to be a game changer for both environment conservation and cost savings and replacement of fossil-fuel based vehicles resulted in savings of Rs 28 lakh in the state exchequer in just one year, he said.

Last year, on February 3, the transport department was provided with 19 e-vehicles across 12 Regional Transport Offices and in the transport directorate.

Advertisment

Sukhu said that he is also using an e-vehicle, while in Shimla town. The State Government has envisioned a green revolution, promoting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and aiming to become the frontrunner in sustainable transportation, he added.

Sukhu said that the State Government was committed to foster sustainability in transportation operations, curb air pollution particularly in urban areas and reduction in carbon footprint will also have a positive impact on the public health.

The State Government is also strengthening the infrastructure for green mobility and six green corridors will be completed by the end of this current financial year. He said that the state aims to reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels, ensuring that funds remain within the State envisioning a future with sustainable eco-friendly transportation coexisting harmoniously with the breathtaking Himalayan landscapes. PTI BPL MR SHW