Himachal to become first state in formulating Horticulture Policy: CM

Shimla, Sep 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh will become the country's first state to formulate its Horticulture Policy to enhance horticulture produce and transform the region into the fruit bowl of India, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Reviewing the HP Shiva Project of the horticulture department here, he said the Rs 1,292 crore project would cover 6,000 hectares of area in seven out of 12 districts of the state.

Stressing intercropping, he said saplings of guava, citrus fruits, pomegranate, dragon fruit, blueberry and jack fruits would be planted in two phases, according to a statement.

He directed the department to incorporate small and marginal farmers with this project, thereby strengthening their economy.

The state government was according top priority to strengthen the rural economy, and the horticulture sector could play a crucial role in uplifting the farming community, he added.

Sukhu said a total of 60 lakh fruit saplings would be planted under the project to cover 6,000 hectares of land by 2028. Under the project, 4,000 hectares of land would be covered in the first phase and the remaining 2,000 hectares in the second phase.

He said that 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of produce was expected out of this project by 2032, with approximately Rs 230 crore trade value per annum.

This project would also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 82,500 people in the state, he added.

The chief minister also directed the department to incorporate information technology and modern technology in this project to ensure remunerative prices for the farmers.

He said that 70 per cent of the population of the state resides in rural areas, engaged in various farming activities.

Sukhu instructed the department to provide the necessary technical support and handholding to make this project successful. PTI BPL BAL BAL