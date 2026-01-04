Himachal to bring new industrial policy soon: CM

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will soon bring a new state industrial policy, and the government aims to make the state a strong economic hub, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

The chief minister interacted with CEOs and entrepreneurs from leading industries in India and abroad as part of a three-day Him MSME Fest-2026 organised by the Industries Department here.

Extensive discussions were held on the expansion and promotion of industries in the state. The state government and entrepreneurs signed 37 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for setting up enterprises worth Rs 10,000 crore on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the state government is undertaking new initiatives to develop an investment-friendly ecosystem so that the state can become a reliable and attractive investment destination for investors.

"Himachal Pradesh government envisions making the state a strong economic hub with progress in green industrialisation, renewable energy, digital and artificial intelligence, along with rural industrialisation," he said, adding that his government will soon bring a new industrial policy.

The chief minister further said that all 22,000 taxi vehicles running on petrol and diesel in the state will be replaced with electric vehicles in a phased manner.

In this regard, the state government is bringing a new scheme under which a 40 per cent subsidy will be provided.

"A tender will soon be issued for the operation of buses using green hydrogen fuel in the state. The problems of entrepreneurs related to Section 118 will be resolved. The state government will also promote the textile industry in the state," he said.

Besides, he said, logistic costs in industrial areas will be reduced, and infrastructure will be strengthened.

"The tourism industry is our special priority," he said, adding, "connectivity in the state is being improved. Land acquisition for the Kangra airport will be completed by March 31 this year.

"To encourage the hospitality sector in the state, permission will be granted for the opening of 200 five-star hotels," the chief minister said.

"A world-class city named Him Chandigarh will be developed near Chandigarh in Himachal Pradesh," he added.

He also assured that an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply will be ensured for industries in the state, and electricity will be provided at the lowest rates.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said that liberal policies are being formulated for the development of industries in the state so that industrial development, along with job creation and economic growth, can be promoted. PTI CORR HVA