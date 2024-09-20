Himachal to discontinue Re 1/unit electricity subsidy to industrial users

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) The Re 1 per unit electricity subsidy to Industrial consumers would be discontinued while the subsidy to domestic consumers would be capped at 300 units per month.

The revised tariff following rationalization of power subsidy would be effective from October 1, 2024, and the consumers in below 300 units slab would range between Rs 1.83 per unit to Rs 3.53 per unit, officials said on Friday.

The revised tariff for industrial units of 66 KV or more would be Rs 6.06 per unit against Rs 5.66 per unit and domestic consumers in 300 plus slab would have to pay Rs 6.25 per unit against 5.22 per unit at present. The revised tariff would help generate revenue of Rs 700 crore per annum.

In spite of rationalization of tariff, the power would be cheaper in Himachal as compared to neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the officials added.