Himachal to provide all logistic support to industrialists desirous to invest in state

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said many renowned big business houses have expressed their desire to invest in the state, and the government would provide all logistic support to them.

He said this when a delegation of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industrial Association (BBNIA) led by its President Rajiv Aggarwal and General Secretary YS Guleria presented a cheque of Rs 2.02 crore to the Chief Minister towards 'Aapda Rahat Kosh', a statement issued here said on Friday.

Thanking the association for their noble gesture, he said the state government was diligently working to facilitate the entrepreneurs and bring new investments into the state.

"The government is committed to strengthening the infrastructure in the industrial areas and has laid special emphasis on upgrading the road connectivity besides providing rail connectivity," he said.

"The issue has been taken up with the Union Government to connect the industrial belt with rail connectivity at the earliest," he added.

Further, the chief minister said the state government is upgrading the Nalagarh-Bharatgarh road as a four-lane to facilitate the industrialists and other commuters.

He also assured them that their genuine demands would be considered sympathetically.

Recently, the chief minister also announced a relief package of Rs 4,500 crore to provide relief and to rehabilitate the people who suffered losses during the recent natural disasters triggered by torrential rains from July to September. PTI CORR BPL SHW