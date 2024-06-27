Himachal to rope in entrepreneurs for developing tourism: Bali

Shimla, June 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government is taking effective steps to develop sustainable tourism infrastructure in the state in association with the private sector on public-private partnership (PPP) mode, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Chairman R S Bali said.

Presiding over a conference on business opportunities in the state in Chandigarh, he said that Himachal was a peaceful and safe destination in the country with vast potential for the tourism sector, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

The state government was committed to exploiting this potential for strengthening the state economy besides generating employment and self-employment avenues for the youth, he added.

Bali said the main purpose of the conference was to partner with the private sector for development, management and operation of the properties being developed under the new Asian Development Bank (ADB) project so that world class facilities and experience could be given to the tourists.

The conference welcomed valuable suggestions and feedback from the private sector developers and operators especially on the design, partnership structure and other aspects. PTI BPL MR