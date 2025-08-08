Himachal transport department earns Rs 1,236.53 cr in 16 months

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh's Department of Transport has achieved a new milestone as it has earned a revenue of Rs 1,236.53 crore in the last 16 months, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday.

The department has earned Rs 912.18 crore during the fiscal 2024-25 and Rs 324.35 crore during the first four months of FY26, i.e. April to July, 2025.

Agnihotri, in a statement issued here, said that this achievement could be credited to the success of the implementation of the policies, and dedication and hard-work of the entire administration.

He said that the transport department was not limited to its operations on the roads, but is a strong pillar that shapes and speeds up the economic progress of the state.

"The department focused and prioritised upon departmental transparency, much needed improvement in the technical system of tax collection and digitalisation of public services. The revenue receipts are the result of these positive steps" he said.

"During the fiscal 2024-25, the department earned Rs 160.28 crore revenue trough permit fee, licence fee and penalties under Indian Motor Vehicle Act. Similarly, under State Motor Vehicle Act, a revenue of Rs 712.82 crore was earned through token tax, composite fees, special registration charges, SRT and green tax. Additionally, Rs 39.08 crore was earned through green tax and various other fee," he said.

"In the first four months of fiscal 2025-26 till July, 2025, Rs 63.09 crore was earned through Indian Motor Vehicle Act, Rs 250.01 crore trough State Motor Vehicle Act and Rs 11.25 crore through other sources.

"As per the officers of the department, the revenue collection could reach well above Rs 1,000 crore till the end of the year" said the Deputy CM.

He further said that various reforms, including technically strengthening the department, were being introduced, making services like vehicle registration, grant of permit, tax deposit and various processes of monitoring online ensuring transparency.

"This has resulted in drastic fall in fraudulent activities and accessibility of services at the doorstep of public," he added. PTI CORR HVA