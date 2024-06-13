Himachal will give funds for bulk drug park project in addition to Centre's aid to ensure timely completion: CM

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will act as a strategic partner in a project for setting up a bulk drug park in the state and provide funds in addition to central government's financial assistance to ensure its timely completion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

The Bulk Drug Park project worth Rs 1,923 crore aims to set up a mega drug manufacturing facility spanning 570 hectares in the Haroli assembly segment of Una district.

The chief minister on Thursday reviewed the progress of the project in a meeting with senior officials. It was also decided in the meeting that the state government will cover the operational cost of the project for the first 10 years, said an official statement issued here said.

The bulk drug park would feature a common effluent treatment plant with 5 MLD capacity, a solid waste management plant, a stormwater drain network, a common solvent storage, recovery and distillation facility, stream generation plant, an advanced laboratory testing centre, an emergency response centre, hazardous operations audit centre and a centre of excellence, the chief minister said.

Other infrastructures such as pathways, canteen, fire station and administrative block will be constructed along with the overall site development.

The chief minister directed the industries department to expedite the tender process and address any bottlenecks and complete all the formalities in a time-bound manner.

He said that the park is expected to generate significant revenue and create job opportunities for the youth. PTI BPL HVA