Himachal's Bilaspur gets CNG, PNG Network

Bilaspur (HP) Nov 3 (PTI) The district administration in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh has initiated the establishment of a comprehensive Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network.

This initiative is being implemented by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to ensure the availability of eco-friendly fuel to the public, said Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, on Monday.

He said the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Government of India, has authorised BPCL to develop city gas distribution networks in 81 districts across the country and Bilaspur has now joined this list, with CNG and PNG network development work already underway.

He said three CNG stations have already been established in the district. For PNG supply, a district compression unit (DCU) is being set up at AIIMS Bilaspur, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AIIMS and BPCL has been finalised.

Additionally, another DCU is being planned for the Ghumarwin area to provide piped gas facilities to the residents there.

BPCL officials said the corporation plans to further expand CNG and PNG facilities across Bilaspur district in the coming years. This initiative will play a crucial role in advancing Bilaspur towards a sustainable and green energy future.