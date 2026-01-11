Himachal's fish production likely to reach 19,000 metric tonnes in FY26: CM

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Highlighting the success of the Mukhya Mantri Carp Matsya Palan Yojana, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state's total fish production has surged from 17,000 metric tonnes in 2022-23 to a projected 19,000 metric tonnes in the current fiscal.

"For decades, Himachal Pradesh has been known as the 'fruit bowl' of the country, but as of today, it is charting a new course toward becoming a hub of blue prosperity," the chief minister said in a statement.

"When our government took over three years before, we realised that our rural youth were looking for more than just traditional employment, they were seeking dignity, innovation and 'self-reliance' within their own villages." This inspired an overhaul of the fisheries sector, moving away from stagnant policies toward a more dynamic, incentive-based model, he noted.

"By launching the MMCMPY (Mukhya Mantri Carp Matsya Palan Yojana) in the 2024-25, the state government didn't just introduce a scheme, but took measures to transform the rural economy.

"The results of this systemic change are already visible in the numbers. More importantly, the growth in state reservoirs like Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, and Kol Dam is proof that modern management and community involvement are working together to provide employment opportunities to the people near their villages," Sukhu said.

The scheme is currently being implemented in eight districts of the state, namely Bilaspur, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Chamba, covering a wide geographical area and ensuring balanced regional development in the fisheries sector, he added.

The chief minister further said that the state government is establishing state-of-the-art Brood Banks. With an investment of Rs. 10 crore, a Carp Brood Bank is being set up in Nalagarh and a Trout Brood Bank in Patlikuhal.

"These facilities will ensure that our farmers have access to high-quality seeds, ending the old era of dependence on external sources and ensuring the sustainability of our aquaculture practices," he added.

"Through MMCMPY, we are not just breeding fish, but breeding hope, self-employment and a resilient future for over 20,000 families. This is the essence of Vyavastha Parivartan, changing the system to change lives." PTI CORR BAL BAL