Himachal's horticulture dept advises farmers to protect fruit plants from fog

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 18 (PTI) The horticulture department of Himachal Pradesh has urged farmers and gardeners to protect fruit plants of mango, litchi, papaya, and guava, besides amla and lemon species, from the effects of fog during winter.

Advertisment

Deputy Director (Horticulture) Rajeshwar Parmar said on Monday that the weather has been dry in lower areas of the state for the last few days and the temperature has dropped.

Under these circumstances, the chances of fog increase.

Fruit plants, especially mango, papaya, and litchi, are adversely affected due to fog, which reduces moisture in the air, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Advertisment

Due to the low temperature, plant cells burst, and yield could be affected. The effect of fog is more on plants like mango and papaya, he added.

Parmar further said that about 8,000 hectares of land are under horticulture crops in Hamirpur district.

If the temperature continues to decline like this, the chances of fog in the next few days will increase, which can affect fruit plants.

Plants of 4-5 years old can be covered with grass or reeds, and potash fertilizer in the approved quantity could also be used as it increases their ability to tolerate fog, he advised.

Parmar also advised that gardeners should get their fruits and plants insured under the government's weather-based crop insurance scheme to compensate any losses. PTI/COR/BPL DR DR ANU ANU