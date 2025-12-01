Himadri ships out first liquid coal tar pitch consignment from Mangalore port to Middle East

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL) on Monday said it has executed its first-ever export shipment of liquid coal tar pitch to the Middle East.

The 3,600-tonne consignment, shipped out from its western India terminal at the New Mangalore Port, marks a key milestone in its international expansion strategy and reaffirms its ability to handle high-volume exports, the Kolkata-headquartered company said.

It also marks the opening of a second western export corridor to complement its existing Haldia terminal in the east, the speciality chemical manufacturer said.

The new route is expected to strengthen Himadri’s access to key markets in the Middle East and the Americas, the company statement said.

Liquid coal tar pitch is a critical raw material for aluminium smelting, graphite electrode manufacturing and other high-temperature industrial applications.

The successful shipment underscores Himadri’s technical capability and supply-chain readiness to meet global demand, it added.

The company said it has outlined an aggressive global growth strategy, with a focus on expanding its presence in the Middle East and the Americas, where demand for advanced carbon materials is rising due to increased aluminium production, infrastructure development and energy-intensive industries.

Himadri plans to strengthen export corridors, optimise port utilisation, expand capacity and deepen market outreach as part of its expansion roadmap.

The company aims to position itself as a long-term strategic supplier by leveraging integrated manufacturing capabilities and sustainable production practices, the statement added. PTI BSM BDC