Himadri Speciality Q2 PAT grows three-fold to Rs 100 cr

New Delhi: Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited (HSCL) has posted nearly three-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 100.62 crore for September quarter 2023-24, aided by reduced expenses.

It had clocked Rs 35.88 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the year-ago period, HSCL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

However, total income slipped to Rs 1,014.34 crore from Rs 1,067.10 crore in the year-ago quarter.

HSCL also reduced its expenses to Rs 875.24 crore from Rs 994.81 crore a year ago.

"Himadri in Q2FY24 has achieved a milestone of crossing Rs 100 crore PAT. With our expanding global footprint, we have built a robust Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. We have already set ambitious goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 with interim targets for 2025 and 2030. As per our present performance status, we are ahead of our annual objective," Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of HSCL said in a statement.

Kolkata-based HSCL is into manufacturing and supply of green energy, anode material for Li-ion batteries, carbon black, special types of oils and various other materials for industrial usage.

"Our R&D is making significant progress in product development for both cathode active material and anode active material. Simultaneously, we are progressing in our supply chain relationships, capabilities to manufacture at scale and customer relationships," Choudhary added.