Himadri Speciality Q3 profit grows 36 pc to 192 cr

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Clean energy player Himadri Speciality Chemicals on Saturday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit to Rs 192 crore in the December quarter, pushed by higher revenues.

The company, which is also into recycling, had clocked a profit of Rs 141 crore in the October-December period of the preceding FY25.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,230 crore from Rs 1,152 crore in the year-ago quarter, posting a rise of around 7 per cent, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The company's CMD Anurag Choudhary, said for the nine months ended December 31, the company delivered an EBITDA of Rs 725.83 crore, representing a growth of 18 per cent over 9MFY25.

The profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 547.54 crore in April-December FY26, marking a 37 per cent year-on-year increase, he said.

In Q3FY26 EBITDA reached Rs 252.73 crore, up 12 per cent compared to Q3FY25, while PAT rose to Rs 192.04 crore, reflecting a strong 36 per cent growth.

This financial performance underscores Himadri's focus on high value-added products, and improvements in operational efficiency and yield, he stated.

Choudhary further said, "We (the company) started trial production at our speciality carbon black expansion project in Mahistikry in December 2025... beginning of the next growth phase in our carbon black journey." Once fully operational, this facility will not only make Mahistikry the world's largest single-site facility for speciality carbon black in terms of production capacity but also enable the company to capture significant opportunities in premium markets such as plastics, inks, and other niche speciality applications, he said. PTI ABI TRB TRB