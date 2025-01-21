Himanta meets Korean minister, leading firms on investment prospects in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed with South Korea’s Minister for SME and Startups Oh Youngju on prospective collaboration between entrepreneurs of both sides on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Sarma also held deliberations with firms working in the renewable and clean energy sector, and the semiconductor industry on the last day of his three-day visit to South Korea to invite investors for ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit’, a business conclave here on February 25 and 26.

“It was an honour to call upon H.E Oh Youngju, Hon'ble Minister of SME and Startups, Govt of Republic of Korea this afternoon,” Sarma posted on X.

It was an honour to call upon H.E Oh Youngju, Hon'ble Minister of SME and Startups, Govt of Republic of Korea this afternoon.



We discussed a wide array of issues related to facilitating collaboration between entrepreneurs and startups based in the State of Assam and those in… pic.twitter.com/bVJ2VBe6pX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 21, 2025

Advertisment

“We discussed a wide array of issues related to facilitating collaboration between entrepreneurs and startups based in the State of Assam and those in South Korea,” he added.

In another post, the chief minister said that he also met Young Ha Ryu, the vice-president of GS Group, one of South Korea’s largest firms in renewable and clean energy, about Assam’s target to generate 3,000 MW of clean energy by 2030.

“We are extremely eager to partner with enterprises who can help us meet this goal and also train a skilled workforce to service our growing RE industry,” he said.

Advertisment

The CM had a meeting with Lee Young Joo, the CEO of Seoul Viosys, a firm associated with semiconductors and LED technology.

Sarma said he has invited the firm to participate in the business summit and consider joining Assam’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.

“From an upcoming satellite township to highest level of support from our government, we are committed to welcome all major semiconductor players,” he added.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Sarma visited a startup campus on his final day in the South Korean capital.

“HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited the Startup Campus at Pangyo Techno Valley in Seoul today to understand the Startup ecosystem of South Korea and engage with various stakeholders,” it added.

Sarma is scheduled to visit Japan in the final leg of his five-day trip to the two Asian countries.