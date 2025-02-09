Himanta to visit Singapore to promote upcoming Assam business summit

Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be on a two-day visit to Singapore from Monday to promote an upcoming investors' meet in the northeastern state.

The focus will be on showcasing the state as an emerging hub for advanced industries and innovation, Sarma said.

"Starting tomorrow, I will be in Singapore for the next two days to promote Advantage Assam, highlighting the state's growing potential in sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure and manufacturing," the CM said in a post on X.

A roadshow and one-on-one meetings with industry leaders to explore strategic collaborations and investment opportunities will also be organised as part of his trip.

"A key focus will be on positioning Assam as an emerging hub for advanced industries and innovation," Sarma added.

The two-day 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' in Guwahati will be held from February 25, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma and his cabinet colleagues have been meeting potential investors in different states as well as countries, inviting them to participate in the summit. PTI SSG RBT