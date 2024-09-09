HIMUDA board approves key developmental projects

Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) on Monday approved key developmental projects for the state in its 54th board meeting, presided by Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

During the meeting, he highlighted HIMUDA's ongoing efforts to introduce new schemes across various sectors and urged officials to work with dedication for the effective implementation of the developmental projects initiated by the authority.

In the meeting, the board approved several key initiatives, including the installation of a drinking water supply line and the construction of a 15 lakh litre capacity water tank in Mountain City Jathiya Devi.

Additionally, the construction of six 3-BHK deluxe flats in Housing Board Colony, Bilaspur, six 2-BHK flats in Sanjauli, Shimla and two twin towers in Basal of Solan district, comprising 24 3-BHK flats were agreed upon.

The board also resolved to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the purchase of new land by HIMUDA and approved various other agendas presented during the meeting.

Dharmani directed HIMUDA officials to promptly act on the issues and plans discussed to ensure the projects were expedited and completed within the stipulated time frame.

He also emphasised the importance of adopting innovative ideas and encouraged the engagement of geologists, environmentalists and landscaping consultants to improve project outcomes.

The minister also stressed the need for HIMUDA to resolve land-related issues pending in the court, enabling the timely commencement and completion of projects.

The board also reviewed ongoing and proposed projects across the state, including those in Saraswati Nagar, Dehra, Subathu, Nerchowk, a zoo in Bankhandi, and the Command and Control Centre to be established in Dharamshala.