HIMUDA gets green signal to acquire land for Mountain City

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has received approval from its board to acquire land to establish a new township Mountain City, near Jubbar-Hatti Airport in the suburbs of Shimla, to decongest the state capital.

This project is likely to invigorate economic activities and employment in the area while creating an ultra-modern city with state-of-the-art infrastructure, incorporating advanced seismic technology. The estimated cost of this project is approximately Rs 1,373 crore, a statement issued here said.

Extending a generous hand to allottees across the state who had encountered disputes concerning payment dues, the Board of Directors approved a one-time settlement (OTS) policy, offering these individuals an opportunity to settle their long-pending payment dues at a significantly reduced rate.

This policy will not only ease the financial burden on the public but also provide HIMUDA with consolidated resources that can be reinvested in further activities for the greater good of the public.

Directions were also issued to make a provision to regularise the attics of buildings under the One Time Settlement Policy and also to make its policy in accordance with the decision taken by the state government regarding the attic.

Presiding over the 52nd meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of HIMUDA, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also emphasised the importance of adopting the latest construction techniques and leveraging information technology platforms to enhance its presence and service to the public.

Additionally, the adoption of electronic measurement books (e-MBs) was recommended to streamline record-keeping and reduce the dependence on physical documentation. It was also directed to speed up the tendering process through the e-tendering system as per the latest guidelines from the government.

Sukhu said HIMUDA should work in a competitive manner, take innovative initiatives in its projects, improve the sizes of flats and make these more user-friendly.

He also directed officials to organise exposure visits for the employees and take effective steps for capacity building. PTI BPL BAL BAL