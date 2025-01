New Delhi: Hind Rectifiers on Friday posted multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 169.44 crore in the quarter from Rs 136.71 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.