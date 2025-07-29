Hind Rectifiers profit jumps 85 pc in June quarter, revenue rises by 58 pc

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Leading power electronic equipment and rail transportation equipment manufacturer Hind Rectifiers on Tuesday reported an 85.5 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 12.8 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 on the back of high order inflows and operational efficiency.

Revenue from operations jumped by 58.5 per cent to Rs 214.8 crore in the April-June quarter compared to Rs 135.5 crore in Q1FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

Hind Rectifiers said its order book has reached an all-time high of Rs 1,025 crore, led by a robust Rs 327 crore worth of orders from Indian Railways during the quarter, further reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted partner in power electronics and locomotive segments.

The company secured two orders amounting to Rs 127 crore and Rs 101 crore from Indian Railways for locomotive products.

"Further, we are happy to share about the successful commissioning of our indigenously developed propulsion system for Indian Railways," the company said. The system has now been assigned to the railway shed for the commencement of field trials.

The board of directors has approved the preferential issue of warrants amounting to Rs 27.4 crores to the existing promoter group, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, it added. PTI ABI MR MR