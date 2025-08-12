Hindalco Industries Q1 net profit grows 30 pc to over Rs 4,000 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Hindalco Industries has reported a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,004 crore in the June quarter of FY26, driven by operational efficiencies, cost control, and an enhanced product mix.

The Aditya Birla Group company had logged a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 3,074 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year, according to a company statement issued on Tuesday.

In the first quarter, the company said, its revenue from operations surged 13 per cent to Rs 64,232 crore from Rs 57,013 crore in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher average aluminium prices.

The company's Managing Director Satish Pai said, "After the record profitability of FY25, Hindalco sustained its growth momentum with a strong first quarter performance, driven by operational efficiencies, cost control, and an enhanced product mix".

The company's quarterly upstream revenue from domestic aluminium business rose 6 per cent to Rs 9,331 crore from Rs 8,839 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Downstream aluminium revenue increased 17 per cent to Rs 3,353 crore.

"Aluminium India Upstream business continued to outperform with industry-best EBITDA margins of 44 per cent. Aluminium India Downstream had a stellar quarter and reported its strongest quarterly performance with 2x EBITDA growth," Pai said.

Domestic copper metal sales also rose by 4 per cent to 124 KT from 119 KT in QFY25.

The managing director said the copper business delivered a healthy EBITDA in line with its guidance, despite lower TC/RCs (Treatment Charges and Refining Charges).

The company said its US-based arm Novelis has reported a 1 per cent increase in shipments to 963 KT, driven by beverage can shipments, which registered a solid 8 per cent growth over the prior year quarter.

Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 28 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China). PTI ABI BAL BAL