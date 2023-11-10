Hindalco Industries Q2 profit stays almost flat at Rs 2,196 crore

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship Hindalco Industries said its consolidated profit stayed almost flat at Rs 2,196 crore in the quarter ended September 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,205 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated total income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 54,632 crore from Rs 56,504 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said.

A USD 28-billion metal powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues and a major player in copper, serving more than half of the country's copper requirement. PTI SID HVA