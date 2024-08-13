Business

Hindalco Q1 profit rises 25% to Rs 3,074 cr

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 25.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 3,074 crore for the April-June quarter of this financial year.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,454 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 57,437 crore over Rs 53,382 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A 26 billion dollar metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second largest Copper rods manufacturer (outside China).

